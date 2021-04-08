Pindula

Professor Sunungurai Dominica Chingarande is a Zimbabwean academic and gender expert. She was appointed Vice Chancellor of the Women's University in Africa, effective 1 April 2021, succeeding Professor Hope Sadza.

Career

