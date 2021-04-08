Difference between revisions of "Sunungurai Chingarande"
(Created page with "Professor '''Sunungurai Dominica Chingarande''' is a Zimbabwean academic and gender expert. She was appointed Vice Chancellor of the Women's University in Africa, effe...")
Latest revision as of 12:15, 8 April 2021
Professor Sunungurai Dominica Chingarande is a Zimbabwean academic and gender expert. She was appointed Vice Chancellor of the Women's University in Africa, effective 1 April 2021, succeeding Professor Hope Sadza.
Career
Professor Chingarande was appointed Vice Chancellor of the Women's University in Africa, effective 1 April 2021, succeeding Professor Hope Cynthia Sadza.