Difference between revisions of "Super Muzilingili"

In July 2018, Super Muzilingili was elected to Ward 22 Binga RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 760 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 22 Binga RDC with 760 votes, beating Anglasi Makayi of Zanu-PF with 415 votes and Eneyas Mutale of PRC with 28 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]