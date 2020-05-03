Difference between revisions of "Surplus"

Latest revision as of 12:16, 3 May 2020

Surplus:

  • is an amount (such such as an amount of money) that is more than the amount that is needed.
  • is when a company has more resources or assets than it can use in production. In other words, it's when a business' assets exceed the useful demand for them. This concept often refers to excess production capacity, but it is also used in the budgeting process when income exceeds expenses.
