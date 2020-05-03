Difference between revisions of "Surplus"
From Pindula
|
(Created page with "Surplus: *an amount (such such as an amount of money) that is more than the amount that is needed. *is when a company has more resources or assets than it can use in producti...")
|
m
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
Surplus:
|+
Surplus:
|−
*an amount (such such as an amount of money) that is more than the amount that is needed.
|+
*an amount (such such as an amount of money) that is more than the amount that is needed.
*is when a company has more resources or assets than it can use in production. In other words, it's when a business' assets exceed the useful demand for them. This concept often refers to excess production capacity, but it is also used in the budgeting process when income exceeds expenses.
*is when a company has more resources or assets than it can use in production. In other words, it's when a business' assets exceed the useful demand for them. This concept often refers to excess production capacity, but it is also used in the budgeting process when income exceeds expenses.
[[Category:Definitions]]
[[Category:Definitions]]
[[Category:Business Terms]]
[[Category:Business Terms]]
Latest revision as of 12:16, 3 May 2020
Surplus:
- is an amount (such such as an amount of money) that is more than the amount that is needed.
- is when a company has more resources or assets than it can use in production. In other words, it's when a business' assets exceed the useful demand for them. This concept often refers to excess production capacity, but it is also used in the budgeting process when income exceeds expenses.