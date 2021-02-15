Difference between revisions of "Susan Dube"

Susan Dube is Chipinge Town Secretary.

Abuse of Office Charges

On 10 February 2021, Dube appeared in court facing a criminal abuse of duty charge involving the alleged use of US$639 worth of council PVC pipes on her plot.

Dube was jointly charged with Jeffrey Mwakachieyi who is Chipinge Town Council Water and Waste Superintendent. Dube and Mwakachieyi were arrested on 9 February 2021 and spent the night in the cooler before being brought to court by CID officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

This was the second time that Dube appeared in court in the same week. On 8 February 2021 she paid $20 000 bail in another case. She appeared in court for allegedly selling a 1 000 square metre residential stand on discount to an undeserving client.[1]