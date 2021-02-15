Difference between revisions of "Susan Dube"

Under the staff quota housing scheme, staff members buy the stands at 40 per cent of the market value.<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-chipinge-town-secretary-up-for-abuse-of-office/ JUST IN: Chipinge town secretary up for abuse of office], ''The Herald'', Published: February 8 , 2021, Retrieved: February 15, 2021</ref>

Susan Dube is Chipinge Town Secretary.

Education

In October 2018 she was conferred with an honorary Phd in Human Letters.[1]

Abuse of Office Charges

On 10 February 2021, Dube appeared in court facing a criminal abuse of duty charge involving the alleged use of US$639 worth of council PVC pipes on her plot.

Dube was jointly charged with Jeffrey Mwakachieyi who is Chipinge Town Council Water and Waste Superintendent. Dube and Mwakachieyi were arrested on 9 February 2021 and spent the night in the cooler before being brought to court by CID officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

This was the second time that Dube appeared in court in the same week. On 8 February 2021 she paid $20 000 bail in another case. She appeared in court for allegedly selling a 1 000 square metre residential stand on discount to an undeserving client.[2]

On January 8, 2020, Mhlanga allegedly applied for a stand and was allocated Stand Number 4767, St Kelvin, Chipinge, measuring 1 000 square metres. Although the local authority has a staff quota benefit scheme which is enjoyed by permanent employees, Mhlanga did not qualify as he is viewed as a contract worker.

Under the staff quota housing scheme, staff members buy the stands at 40 per cent of the market value.[3]