Difference between revisions of "Susan Makore"

Susan Makore is a Commissioner of the Zimbabwe Media Commission.

Career

Makore is a former lecturer in the University of Zimbabwe’s English and Media Studies Department. She was also the chief executive of ZBC from 2003 to 2006. [1]

In September 2013, Makore was appointed the chief executive officer of AB Communications the company that owns ZiFM Stereo and television production house Mighty Movies. She replaced Supa Mandiwanzira who had been appointed Media, Information and Broadcasting Services deputy minister.[2]

In December 2020, she stepped down from her position after she was nominated by Parliament and sworn in by the Emmerson Mnangagwa as a Commissioner of the Zimbabwe Media Commission.[3]

Makore sits on various boards including the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe, The Financial Gazette and Women’s University in Africa.[2]