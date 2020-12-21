Difference between revisions of "Susan Makore"

During her time at Kidznet, Makore groomed young and talented broadcasters like [[Tinevimbo Chimbetete]], [[Makanaka Wakatama]], [[Oslie Muringai ]], Rhymes and [[Esther Kusema ]] in line with ZBC’s vision.<ref name="HZ"/>

Susan Makore is a Commissioner of the Zimbabwe Media Commission.

Background

Makore's mother and father were teachers. She is married and has two children.[1]

Education

She learnt at Mabelreign Girls High with schoolmates such as Abigail Mvududu, Cleo Tsimba and Christine Taruvinga who are renowned journalists.

Makore enrolled for a Postgraduate Diploma in Media and Communication Studies with the University of Zimbabwe and subsequently for the master’s programme in the same field soon after completing a degree in English and History, to enable her to take up a lecturing post in Media Studies.

It was while she was lecturing at the University of Zimbabwe in 2001 that an opportunity to work for a fully-fledged media organisation came about.

She was appointed head of Kidznet, a strategic unit at ZBC responsible for programmes for children between the ages of four and 18. [1]

She also a PhD Student In Business Leadership.[2]

Career

During her time at Kidznet, Makore groomed young and talented broadcasters like Tinevimbo Chimbetete, Makanaka Wakatama, Oslie Muringai, Rhymes and Esther Kusema in line with ZBC’s vision.[1]



Makore is a former lecturer in the University of Zimbabwe’s English and Media Studies Department. She was also the chief executive of ZBC from 2003 to 2006. [3] Makore rejoined the University of Zimbabwe in 2007 to co-ordinate the Media Studies programme. She was also a lecturer at Zimbabwe Open University.[1]

She was appointed managing director of Mighty Movies in 2008.[1]

In September 2013, Makore was appointed the chief executive officer of AB Communications the company that owns ZiFM Stereo and television production house Mighty Movies. She replaced Supa Mandiwanzira who had been appointed Media, Information and Broadcasting Services deputy minister.[4]

In December 2020, she stepped down from her position after she was nominated by Parliament and sworn in by the Emmerson Mnangagwa as a Commissioner of the Zimbabwe Media Commission.[5]

Makore sits on various boards including the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe, The Financial Gazette and Women’s University in Africa.[4]