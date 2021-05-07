Susan Matsunga is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the MDC Alliance.

Political Career

Susan Matsunga first got into Parliament as part of the 60 seconded legislators under the Proportional Representation (PR), a system that was birthed by the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution.[1]

Recall From Parliament

In October 2020, Matsunga was one of the ten legislators expelled from Parliament after the MDC-T wrote to the House saying they were no longer representing it. At the time of the recall, Matsunga was the Member of Parliament for Mufakose. The recalling of MPs voted as MDC Alliance candidates followed a Supreme Court ruling in April 2020 conferring legitimacy to Dr Thokozani Khupe as the leader of the MDC-T.

The other MPs that were recalled together with Matsunga were Eric Murai of Highfield East, Wellington Chikombo of Glen Norah, Earthrage Kureva of Epworth, Dorcas Sibanda of Proportional Representation Bulawayo, Caston Matewu of Marondera Central, Lynette Karenyi Kore of PR Manicaland, Concilia Chinanzvavana of PR Mashonaland West, Prince Dubeko Sibanda of Binga North and Unganai Tarusenga of St Mary’s.[2]