Before her recall from Parliament, Matsunga was in the Energy committee, chaired by Binga MP [[Joel Gabuza]]. She was also in the Mines committee, chaired by [[Edmund Mukaratigwa]] of Shurugwi South.<ref name="ND"/ >

The other MPs that were recalled together with Matsunga were [[Eric Murai]] of Highfield East, [[Wellington Chikombo]] of Glen Norah, [[Earthrage Kureva]] of Epworth, [[Dorcas Sibanda]] of Proportional Representation Bulawayo, [[Caston Matewu]] of Marondera Central, [[Lynette Karenyi]] of PR Manicaland, [[Concilia Chinanzvavana]] of PR Mashonaland West, [[Prince Dubeko Sibanda]] of Binga North and [[Unganai Tarusenga]] of St Mary’s.<ref name="Herald"> Zvamaida Murwira, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-10-mdc-t-mps-expelled/ JUST IN: 10 MDC-T MPs expelled], ''The Herald'', Published: October 1, 2020, Retrieved: May 7, 2021</ref >

In October 2020, Matsunga was one of the ten legislators expelled from Parliament after the [[MDC-T]] wrote to the House saying they were no longer representing it. At the time of the recall, Matsunga was the Member of Parliament for [[Mufakose]]. The recalling of MPs voted as MDC Alliance candidates followed a Supreme Court ruling in April 2020 conferring legitimacy to Dr Thokozani Khupe as the leader of the MDC-T.

In 2019 she was appointed a member of the National Executive Council (NEC) by [[Nelson Chamisa]].<ref name="ND"/ >

In 2000 she was voted MDC youth secretary for Mufakose district. In 2009 she was voted the Harare province youth secretary for gender. At the 2014 MDC congress she was appointed secretary for defence and security at the party’s national women’s assembly by the late MDC leader [[Morgan Tsvangirai]].

She went to South Africa soon after finishing her secondary education and later came back to join the [[MDC]] party in 2000 as a youth.

Susan Matsunga first got into Parliament as part of the 60 seconded legislators under the Proportional Representation (PR), a system that was birthed by the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]].<ref name="WEL">[https://womeninleadership.hivos.org/using-her-voice_-the-story-of-honourable-susan-matsunga/ Using Her Voice_ The story of “Honourable” Susan Matsunga], ''Women Empowered for Leadership'', Published: August 6, 2019, Retrieved: May 7, 2021</ref > In 2018 she competed in the elections and polled 9 987 votes against her closest rival [[Duni Derera]] of Zanu PF who had 2 425.<ref name="ND"/>

Matsunga did her primary education at Tendai school and completed her Ordinary Level studies at Mufakose 4 secondary school.<ref name="ND"/>

Matsunga was born on August 28, 1979.<ref name="ND">BRENNA MATENDERE, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2019/07/i-am-made-of-thick-skin-matsunga/ I am made of thick skin: Matsunga], ''NewsDay'', Published: July 15, 2019, Retrieved: May 7, 2021</ref>

