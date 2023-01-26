Before her recall from Parliament, '''Matsunga''' was in the Energy committee, chaired by [[Binga]] MP [[Joel Gabuza]]. She was also in the Mines committee, chaired by [[Edmund Mukaratigwa]] of [[Shurugwi]] South.<ref name="ND"/>

The other MPs that were recalled together with ''' Matsunga ''' were [[Eric Murai]] of [[ Highfield ]] East, [[Wellington Chikombo]] of [[ Glen Norah ]] , [[Earthrage Kureva]] of [[Epworth]], [[Dorcas Sibanda]] of Proportional Representation Bulawayo, [[Caston Matewu]] of [[ Marondera ]] Central, [[Lynette Karenyi]] of PR [[ Manicaland ]] , [[Concilia Chinanzvavana]] of PR [[ Mashonaland West ]] , [[Prince Dubeko Sibanda]] of [[ Binga ]] North and [[Unganai Tarusenga]] of [[ St Mary]]’s . <ref name="Herald"> Zvamaida Murwira, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-10-mdc-t-mps-expelled/ JUST IN: 10 MDC-T MPs expelled], ''The Herald'', Published: October 1, 2020, Retrieved: May 7, 2021</ref>

In '''October 2020''', '''Matsunga''' was one of the ten legislators expelled from Parliament after the [[MDC-T]] wrote to the House saying they were no longer representing it. At the time of the recall, Matsunga was the Member of [[Parliament]] for [[Mufakose]]. The recalling of MPs voted as MDC Alliance candidates followed a Supreme Court ruling in '''April 2020''' conferring legitimacy to Dr [[Thokozani Khupe]] as the leader of the [[MDC-T]].

In ''' 2019 ''' she was appointed a member of the National Executive Council (NEC) by [[Nelson Chamisa]]. <ref name="ND"/>

In '''2000''' she was voted MDC youth secretary for Mufakose district. In ''' 2009 ''' she was voted the Harare province youth secretary for gender. At the ''' 2014 ''' MDC congress she was appointed secretary for defence and security at the party’s national women’s assembly by the late MDC leader [[Morgan Tsvangirai]].

She went to South Africa soon after finishing her secondary education and later came back to join the [[MDC]] party in '''2000''' as a youth.

In '''2018''' she competed in the elections and polled 9 987 votes against her closest rival [[Duni Derera]] of Zanu PF who had 2 425. <ref name="ND"/>

'''Susan Matsunga''' was first elected to [[Parliament]] as part of the 60 seconded legislators under the Proportional Representation (PR), a system that was birthed by the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. <ref name="WEL">[https://womeninleadership.hivos.org/using-her-voice_-the-story-of-honourable-susan-matsunga/ Using Her Voice_ The story of “Honourable” Susan Matsunga], ''Women Empowered for Leadership'', Published: August 6, 2019, Retrieved: May 7, 2021</ref>

In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022), Susan Matsunga of CCC won 4039 votes to win the Mufakose parliament seat. [4]

