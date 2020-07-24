<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

'''Susan Mavangira''' is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Judges”. According to the list, he has a loan of US$33,695.00.

* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>

In '''July 2020''', '''Susan Mavangira''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

Justice Susan Mavangira was appointed President of the Administrative Court in 1997 before being appointed as a Judge of the High Court in 2002. She was later elevated to the Supreme Court on September 16th, 2015. Susan Mavangira was also appointed to the Constitutional Court on the same day.<ref name="Judicial1">[http://jsc.org.zw/judges/supreme-court/ Supreme Court], '' Judicial Service Commission Website, Retrieved: December 12 2016''</ref><br/><br/>

Justice Susan Mavangira was appointed President of the Administrative Court in 1997 before being appointed as a Judge of the High Court in 2002. She was later elevated to the Supreme Court on September 16th, 2015. Susan Mavangira was also appointed to the Constitutional Court on the same day.<ref name="Judicial1">[http://jsc.org.zw/judges/supreme-court/ Supreme Court], '' Judicial Service Commission Website, Retrieved: December 12 2016''</ref><br/><br/>

Susan Mavangira is a Zimbabwean judge and a justice of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe.

Legal Career

Justice Susan Mavangira was appointed President of the Administrative Court in 1997 before being appointed as a Judge of the High Court in 2002. She was later elevated to the Supreme Court on September 16th, 2015. Susan Mavangira was also appointed to the Constitutional Court on the same day.[1]





Events

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Susan Mavangira was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Susan Mavangira is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Judges”. According to the list, he has a loan of US$33,695.00. [2]

















References