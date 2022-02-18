<blockquote>“I see most of u are questioning my sexual abuse claims with @edmnangagwa, let me remind u all that Mr (Godfrey) Majonga went to his grave without getting justice for himself and lived his whole life as a cripple. U all remember just before the coup…

<blockquote>When I met SB Moyo I had been abused by @edmnangagwa and SB Moyo said I will protect you from today onwards. President Mugabe knew about my issue and before he passed on he even wanted me to come out in the open but SB Moyo advised me not to as it was not safe</blockquote>

On 5 February 2022, Susan Mutami claimed that she was sexually abused by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. She wrote:

Varikuda kuita zvavakaita pana Chiwenga ne mukadzi wake kwandiri (they want to do to me what they did to Chiwenga and his wife) and I need u to co-operate with me my sweetheart but if I don’t make it, u know what to do. That was the last conversation that I ever had with the late minister. RIP Soldier.</blockquote><ref name="PiN">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/02/04/sb-moyo-told-me-to-run-susan-mutami-claims-she-had-a-son-with-late-retired-general/ SB Moyo Told Me To Run, Susan Mutami Claims She Had A Son With Late Retired General], ''Pindula News'', Published: February 4, 2022, Retrieved: February 18, 2022</ref>

<blockquote>"In his last days on earth SB Moyo sent someone to Avondale where I was staying and was panicking and said there are some people who are after me, if they come for me, they will definitely come for u and the little boy so I need u to get a flight back home.

Mutami claimed she has a son with the late former Minister of Foreign Affairs [[Sibusiso Moyo]]. She also said that before his death, Moyo disclosed to her that there were some people who were after his life.

Mutami also alleged that Mliswa wanted to eliminate [[July Moyo]]. <ref name="Z">Nyasha Chuma, [https://zimmorningpost.com/a-three-months-relationship-made-in-hell-philanthropist-in-messy-break-up-with-temba-mliswa/ A three-month relationship made in hell: philanthropist in messy break-up with Temba Mliswa], ''Zim Morning Post'', Published: February 1, 2021, Retrieved: February 2, 2021</ref>

Mutami also alleged that Mliswa wanted to eliminate [[July Moyo]]. <ref name="Z">Nyasha Chuma, [https://zimmorningpost.com/a-three-months-relationship-made-in-hell-philanthropist-in-messy-break-up-with-temba-mliswa/ A three-month relationship made in hell: philanthropist in messy break-up with Temba Mliswa], ''Zim Morning Post'', Published: February 1, 2021, Retrieved: February 2, 2021</ref>

She also said Mliswa was sleeping with the secretary-general of his party, [[Eleanor Kaziboni]].

She also said Mliswa was sleeping with the secretary-general of his party, [[Eleanor Kaziboni]].

<blockquote>"He had told me that he had done it all: bisexual, sex with man, foursomes . He said he had 18 children but because he was turning 50 he wanted to get a get a vasectomy. I don’t hold people’s past against them and he sounded sincere, so I accepted. But recently I discovered that he was sleeping with one of his male associates, Goodwell Zinyama."</blockquote>

<blockquote>"He had told me that he had done it all: bisexual, sex with man, four-somes . He said he had 18 children but because he was turning 50 he wanted to get a get a vasectomy. I don’t hold people’s past against them and he sounded sincere, so I accepted. But recently I discovered that he was sleeping with one of his male associates, Goodwell Zinyama."</blockquote>

In her interview, she alleged that Mliswa was sleeping with one of his male associates named [[Goodwell Zinyama]]. She said:

In her interview, she alleged that Mliswa was sleeping with one of his male associates named [[Goodwell Zinyama]]. She said:

Susan Mutami has a son with Temba Mliswa despite claiming on Twitter that she had delivered twins on 1 August 2021.<ref name="Chat">Lemuel Chekai, [https://www.263chat.com/susan-mutami-mum-on-another-twin-child/ Susan Mutami Mum On Another Twin Child], ''263Chat'', Published: February 10, 2022, Retrieved: February 18, 2022</ref>

| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| title = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| burial_place = <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->

| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB ]] . For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_name = Susan Vivian Mutami <!-- only use if different from name above -->

Susan Vivian Mutami is a Zimbabwean philanthropist and health care professional.

Background

She was born in Kwekwe but is now an Australian citizen.[1]

Age

She was born in 1988.[1]

Children

Susan Mutami has a son with Temba Mliswa despite claiming on Twitter that she had delivered twins on 1 August 2021.[2]

Relationship with Temba Mliswa

In February 2021, Susan Mutami told a publication that she was battling to end a three-month relationship with Temba Mliswa. She said she regretted meeting the politician whom she accused of turning her life upside down and soiling her image. She met Mliswa in October 2020 during a ceremony in which she was donating medical suppliers in Norton.

He later took her to his rural home in Shurugwi. She also revealed she was pregnant with twins for Mliswa.

In her interview, she alleged that Mliswa was sleeping with one of his male associates named Goodwell Zinyama. She said:

"He had told me that he had done it all: bisexual, sex with man, foursomes. He said he had 18 children but because he was turning 50 he wanted to get a get a vasectomy. I don’t hold people’s past against them and he sounded sincere, so I accepted. But recently I discovered that he was sleeping with one of his male associates, Goodwell Zinyama."

She also said Mliswa was sleeping with the secretary-general of his party, Eleanor Kaziboni.

Mutami also alleged that Mliswa wanted to eliminate July Moyo. [1]

Mutami claimed she has a son with the late former Minister of Foreign Affairs Sibusiso Moyo. She also said that before his death, Moyo disclosed to her that there were some people who were after his life.

In a Twitter thread, Susan Mutami wrote:

"In his last days on earth SB Moyo sent someone to Avondale where I was staying and was panicking and said there are some people who are after me, if they come for me, they will definitely come for u and the little boy so I need u to get a flight back home. Varikuda kuita zvavakaita pana Chiwenga ne mukadzi wake kwandiri (they want to do to me what they did to Chiwenga and his wife) and I need u to co-operate with me my sweetheart but if I don’t make it, u know what to do. That was the last conversation that I ever had with the late minister. RIP Soldier.

[3]

On 5 February 2022, Susan Mutami claimed that she was sexually abused by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. She wrote:

When I met SB Moyo I had been abused by @edmnangagwa and SB Moyo said I will protect you from today onwards. President Mugabe knew about my issue and before he passed on he even wanted me to come out in the open but SB Moyo advised me not to as it was not safe

After some Twitter users doubted her revelations Mutami wrote:

“I see most of u are questioning my sexual abuse claims with @edmnangagwa, let me remind u all that Mr (Godfrey) Majonga went to his grave without getting justice for himself and lived his whole life as a cripple. U all remember just before the coup… “… from being threatened kunzi ukazvitaura unofa, Hapana kusiri kufa hamadzangu...

[4]

2023 Election Announcement

On 31 May 2021, Susan Mutami announced that she was going to contest against her ex-lover Mliswa for the Norton Parliamentary seat in the 2023 general elections.[5]

Philanthropy

In October 2020, she donated hospital equipment to Mnene Hospital in Mberengwa. The donation was revealed by Australian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Bronte Moules who witnessed the handover ceremony.[6]