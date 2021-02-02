Susan Mutami is a Zimbabwean philanthropist and health care professional.

Background

She was born in Kwekwe but is now an Australian citizen.[1]

Age

She was born in 1988.[1]

Relationship with Temba Mliswa

In February 2021, Susan Mutami told a publication that she was battling to end a three-month relationship with Temba Mliswa. She said she regretted meeting the politician whom she accused of turning her life upside down and soiling her image. She met Mliswa in October 2020 during a ceremony in which she was donating medical suppliers in Norton.

He later took her to his rural home in Shurugwi. She also revealed she was pregnant with twins for Mliswa.

In her interview, she alleged that Mliswa was sleeping with one of his male associates named Goodwell Zinyama. She said:

"He had told me that he had done it all: bisexual, sex with man, four-somes. He said he had 18 children but because he was turning 50 he wanted to get a get a vasectomy. I don’t hold people’s past against them and he sounded sincere, so I accepted. But recently I discovered that he was sleeping with one of his male associates, Goodwell Zinyama."

She also said Mliswa was sleeping with the secretary-general of his party, Eleanor Kaziboni.

Mutami also alleged that Mliswa wanted to eliminate July Moyo. [1]

Philanthropy

In October 2020, she donated hospital equipment to Mnene Hospital in Mberengwa. The donation was revealed by Australian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Bronte Moules who witnessed the handover ceremony.[2]