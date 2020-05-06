Difference between revisions of "Svodai Dzika"

In July 2018, Svodai Dzika was elected to Ward 24 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 788 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 24 Goromonzi RDC with 788 votes, beating Peter Chinzote of MDC-Alliance with 505 votes.

Events

