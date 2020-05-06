Difference between revisions of "Svodai Dzika"
From Pindula
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Svodai Dzika''' was elected to Ward 24 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 788 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age,...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 11:13, 6 May 2020
In July 2018, Svodai Dzika was elected to Ward 24 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 788 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 24 Goromonzi RDC with 788 votes, beating Peter Chinzote of MDC-Alliance with 505 votes.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020