Swithun Tachiona Mombeshora was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 20 August 1945, Mondoro.

Marriage: married to Christina, with two children.



School / Education

MbChB, University of Birmingham.

Member, Rhodesian Medical Association.



Service / Career

1974, Mpilo Hospital.

1976, GMO Marondera Hospital.

1976 - 1980, Private practice.

1980, elected to House of Assembly for Zanu PF, Mashonaland West.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture.



Events