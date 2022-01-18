Difference between revisions of "Swithun Mombeshora"
Swithun Tachiona Mombeshora was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 20 August 1945, Mondoro.
Marriage: married to Christina, with two children.
School / Education
MbChB, University of Birmingham.
Member, Rhodesian Medical Association.
Service / Career
1974, Mpilo Hospital.
1976, GMO Marondera Hospital.
1976 - 1980, Private practice.
1980, elected to House of Assembly for Zanu PF, Mashonaland West.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture.