Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Swithun Mombeshora"

Page Discussion
 
Line 13: Line 13:
 
'''1976''', GMO [[Marondera Provincial Hospital]]. <br/>
 
'''1976''', GMO [[Marondera Provincial Hospital]]. <br/>
 
'''1976''' - '''1980''', Private practice. <br/>
 
'''1976''' - '''1980''', Private practice. <br/>
1980, elected to [[House of Assembly]] for Zanu PF, [[Mashonaland West]]. <br/>
+
'''1980''', elected to [[House of Assembly]] for Zanu PF, [[Mashonaland West]]. <br/>
Deputy Minister of Agriculture. <br/>
+
Deputy Minister of [[Agriculture]]. <br/>
 +
 
 +
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], [[Makonde]] North returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* '''Swithun Tachiona Mombeshora''' of Zanu PF - 22 473 votes.
 +
* [[Kimpton Masango]] of PF-ZAPU - 1 222 votes.
 +
* [[Isaac Gwanzura Shumba]] of UANC - 640 votes.
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==

Latest revision as of 12:23, 23 May 2022

Swithun Tachiona Mombeshora was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 20 August 1945, Mondoro.
Marriage: married to Christina, with two children.

School / Education

MbChB, University of Birmingham.
Member, Rhodesian Medical Association.

Service / Career

1974, Mpilo Hospital.
1976, GMO Marondera Provincial Hospital.
1976 - 1980, Private practice.
1980, elected to House of Assembly for Zanu PF, Mashonaland West.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Makonde North returned to Parliament:

Events

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Swithun_Mombeshora&oldid=118017"