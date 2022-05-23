In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], [[Makonde]] North returned to [[Parliament]]:

''' 1980 ''' , elected to [[House of Assembly]] for Zanu PF, [[Mashonaland West]]. <br/>

1980, elected to [[House of Assembly]] for Zanu PF, [[Mashonaland West]]. <br/>

Swithun Tachiona Mombeshora was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 20 August 1945, Mondoro.

Marriage: married to Christina, with two children.



School / Education

MbChB, University of Birmingham.

Member, Rhodesian Medical Association.



Service / Career

1974, Mpilo Hospital.

1976, GMO Marondera Provincial Hospital.

1976 - 1980, Private practice.

1980, elected to House of Assembly for Zanu PF, Mashonaland West.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture.



In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Makonde North returned to Parliament:

Swithun Tachiona Mombeshora of Zanu PF - 22 473 votes.

of Zanu PF - 22 473 votes. Kimpton Masango of PF-ZAPU - 1 222 votes.

Isaac Gwanzura Shumba of UANC - 640 votes.

Events