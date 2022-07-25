Difference between revisions of "Swithun Mombeshora"
Swithun Tachiona Mombeshora was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 20 August 1945, Mondoro.
Marriage: married to Christina, with two children.
School / Education
MbChB, University of Birmingham.
Member, Rhodesian Medical Association.
Service / Career
1974, Mpilo Hospital.
1976, GMO Marondera Provincial Hospital.
1976 - 1980, Private practice.
1980, elected to House of Assembly for Zanu PF, Mashonaland West.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Makonde North returned to Parliament:
- Swithun Tachiona Mombeshora of Zanu PF - 22 473 votes.
- Kimpton Masango of PF-ZAPU - 1 222 votes.
- Isaac Gwanzura Shumba of UANC - 640 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makonde North returned to Parliament:
- Swithun Mombeshora of Zanu PF with 13 883 votes,
- Cleopas Watama of ZUM with 2 125 votes.
Turnout - 16 953 or 42.80 %