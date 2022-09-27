Pindula

In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Makonde]] returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* '''Swithun Mombeshora''' of Zanu PF with 13 066 votes,
 +
* [[Robert Ruzivo]] of MDC with 3 294 votes,
 +
* [[Casper Masikini]] of UP with 728 votes.
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==

Swithun Tachiona Mombeshora was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 20 August 1945, Mondoro.
Marriage: married to Christina, with two children.

School / Education

MbChB, University of Birmingham.
Member, Rhodesian Medical Association.

Service / Career

1974, Mpilo Hospital.
1976, GMO Marondera Provincial Hospital.
1976 - 1980, Private practice.
1980, elected to House of Assembly for Zanu PF, Mashonaland West.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Makonde North returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makonde North returned to Parliament:

  • Swithun Mombeshora of Zanu PF with 13 883 votes,
  • Cleopas Watama of ZUM with 2 125 votes.

Turnout - 16 953 or 42.80 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makonde returned to Parliament:

Events

Further Reading

