* [[Casper Masikini]] of UP with 728 votes.

* [[Robert Ruzivo]] of MDC with 3 294 votes,

* '''Swithun Mombeshora''' of Zanu PF with 13 066 votes,

In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Makonde]] returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Cleopas Watama]] of ZUM with 2 125 votes.

Swithun Tachiona Mombeshora was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 20 August 1945, Mondoro.

Marriage: married to Christina, with two children.



School / Education

MbChB, University of Birmingham.

Member, Rhodesian Medical Association.



Service / Career

1974, Mpilo Hospital.

1976, GMO Marondera Provincial Hospital.

1976 - 1980, Private practice.

1980, elected to House of Assembly for Zanu PF, Mashonaland West.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture.



In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Makonde North returned to Parliament:

Swithun Tachiona Mombeshora of Zanu PF - 22 473 votes.

Isaac Gwanzura Shumba of UANC - 640 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makonde North returned to Parliament:

Swithun Mombeshora of Zanu PF with 13 883 votes,

Turnout - 16 953 or 42.80 %

Swithun Mombeshora of Zanu PF with 13 066 votes,

Casper Masikini of UP with 728 votes.

Events