Sybeth Musengezi was arrested in May 2022 for allegedly obtaining a ZANU PF membership card fraudulently. The state alleged that:

Sybeth Musengezi is a Zimbabwean political activist and member of Zanu-PF. Musengezi became popular after he filed a High Court application seeking the removal of President Emmerson Mnangagwa from the position of Zanu-PF secretary.

Zanu-PF Membership

Musengezi was secretary for business development and liaison, Muzinda WaMugabe district, Zone 4, Harare province before the November 2017 coup. In an interview with VOA Zimbabwe Service, Musengezi dismissed George Charamba's remarks that he was not a Zanu-PF member saying, "I joined Zanu PF at a very tender age and I'm still in the party."[1][2]

Godwills Masimirembwa submitted that Sybeth Musengezi was not a bona fide member of Zanu-PF. Masirembwa said Musengezi applied to be a Zanu-PF member in 2014 in Hatcliffe yet he did not reside there and was using a local address belonging to one Mutimbanyoka's mother. Masimirembwa said Musengezi did not qualify to be a Zanu-PF member because he did not belong to a cell within Hatcliffe. Masimirembwa said investigations by Zanu-PF had discovered that Musengezi had been illegally planted into ZANU PF’s structures by Saviour Kasukuwere. According to Masimirembwa, Musengezi belongs to another political party known as Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe (FEEZ).[3]

Responding to Masimirembwa's claims, Saviour Kasukuwere said:

"The accusations against me are hallucinations from ignorant characters that have no interest of the party at heart. Arguing about an obvious absurdity is indicative of serious lack of emotional intelligence on the part of those who should lead the movement. Scapegoats are not the solution, but rather the solution is tackling the core political question of the day. Political maturity and wisdom is urgently required to steer the party back on course."

Sybeth Musengezi also dismissed Masimirembwa's claims insisting that he was still a member of Zanu-PF and did not belong to any political party. Responding to the claims that he was "planted" by Kasukuwere, Musengezi said:

"It's nonsense to suggest that I was planted by Kasukuwere. Why didn't they fire me from the party if my conduct was not consistent with the party's constitution as alleged?"

Mnangagwa Court Challenge

On 20 October 2021, Sybeth Musengezi filed a court order seeking the nullification of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership of Zanu PF, saying his elevation was illegal as the Central Committee that made the decision to remove the late former President Robert Mugabe from the post of party secretary was not properly convened.[2]

Musengezi also claimed that the meeting was invalid because Mugabe was not incapacitated as alleged since he managed to preside over a Zimbabwe Open University graduation ceremony the same day he was ousted.

He said the alleged claim of incapacitation of the 2017 top party leaders by other senior members who attended the “unlawful and unconstitutional” special session of the central committee convened on November 19 was “deliberately false and misleading”.

In the High Court application, Musengezi, who was represented by Mbidzo Muchadehama and Makoni Legal Practitioners, sought a court order that Phelekezela Mphoko, cited as the fifth respondent, should take necessary steps in line with the Zanu PF constitution to convene and preside over a special party congress to fill top leadership positions within three months of the granting of the order.[1]

Death Threats

After filing the High Court challenge, Sybeth Musengezi claimed that some suspected Zanu-PF members were threatening to harm him.[2]

Zanu-PF Response

Responding to Musengezi's High Court application, Obert Mpofu said Emmerson Mnangagwa was not liable to civil or criminal proceedings while he was still in office and the court challenge seeking to annul his ascendency to ZANU PF’s top post in November 2017 was flawed.

ZANU PF Harare province acting chairman, Godwills Masimirembwa also submitted that Sybeth Musengezi was not a bona fide member of the party.[3]

Arrest

Sybeth Musengezi was arrested in May 2022 for allegedly obtaining a ZANU PF membership card fraudulently. The state alleged that:

a). in 2012, Musengezi, Allen Chisuko and Taurai Mutimbanyoka allegedly misrepresented to ZANU PF that they resided at House Number 4315 Hatcliffe Extension, Harare. Musengezi fraudulently became a member of ZANU PF, Muzinda 1A District. b). In 2019, Musengezi allegedly lied again that he was within the cells of ZANU PF political party, Mai Chitepo Branch Muzinda 1 District and that he resided at house number 4461 Hatcliffe Extension, Harare. c). Musengezi then became eligible for election to a ZANU PF Branch position, a preserve only for Zanu PF political party members who would be appearing in the cell structures. d). He was, therefore, elected as the ZANU PF, Mai Chitepo Branch’s Muzinda 1 District Youth Wing Vice-Chairperson.

His actions were said to have prejudiced Zanu-PF of its reputation as he allegedly enjoyed participation in the party's elections and programs that were supposed to benefit members only.

On 16 May 2022, Sybeth Musengezi was remanded in custody after the State requested a postponement to 17 May 2022.[6]