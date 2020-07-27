|description=Sydney Gata is a Zimbabwean business executive most known for being ZESA Holdings general manager and then chairman. He is also known for allegations against him of corruption while he held those posts.

|description=Sydney Gata is a Zimbabwean business executive most known for being ZESA Holdings general manager and then chairman. He is also known for allegations against him of corruption while he held those posts.

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

'''Sydney Zikuzo Gata''' is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He is on the list as oweing US$50,600.00 under the scheme.

* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>

In '''July 2020''', '''Sydney Zikuzo Gata''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

Gata's wife is, Regina Gata, is reported to be a relative of the late former president of Zimbabwe, [[Robert Mugabe]]. This relationship was implied to have influenced his appoint to the position of ZESA chairman in 2000.<ref name="newzWire"> [https://newzwire.live/down-the-gata-zesas-old-new-boss-already-failed-at-this-job/ Down the Gata: ZESA’s old new boss already failed at this job], ''NewZWire, Published: 21 Nov 2019, Accessed: 11 Dec 2019''</ref>

Gata's wife is, Regina Gata, is reported to be a relative of the late former president of Zimbabwe, [[Robert Mugabe]]. This relationship was implied to have influenced his appoint to the position of ZESA chairman in 2000.<ref name="newzWire"> [https://newzwire.live/down-the-gata-zesas-old-new-boss-already-failed-at-this-job/ Down the Gata: ZESA’s old new boss already failed at this job], ''NewZWire, Published: 21 Nov 2019, Accessed: 11 Dec 2019''</ref>

Sydney Gata is a Zimbabwean business executive. He most known for being ZESA Holdings chairman, a post he held from 2001 to 2006 and then again from November 2019 following an appointment by Energy minister Fortune Chasi and allegations of corruption while he held those posts.

His appointment to ZESA chairman position in 2019 generated headlines with many accusing him of having been incompetent in the role previously and having contributed to the ZESA's maladministration and corruption problems that were still affecting ZESA decades later.

Career at ZESA

Sydney Gata was reportedly appointed to head ZESA as its first black General Manager around the 1994/95 period. He was reportedly dismissed from the job following a commission of inquiry headed by Justice George Smith which found that he was unfit to hold the position of Chief executive officer.

Sydney Gata was reportedly appointed to head ZESA as its CEO in 2000 and was later appointed Zesa chairman in 2003.[1] He oversaw the unbundling of ZESA into several subsidiaries (Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Company (ZETCO), (now ZETDC), Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company (ZEDC), ZESA Enterprises and PowerTel Communications).

In 2006, Mike Nyambuya the then Minister of Energy dismissed Gata following allegations of corruption and other issues. Following his dismissal Gata got severance payments of Z$18 313 477 606 in 2007, Z$59 615 494 451 934 in 2008, US$292 723 between 2015 and 2016, plus two Mercedes Benz vehicles, one SUV and a home in Umwinsidale.[1]

In 2018, Gata took ZESA to court to demand an additional $10 million on his severance pay. He claimed that his original exit package had been eroded by ZESA’s lack of salary records, hyperinflation and exchange rate movements. His claim was dismissed.

Personal Life

Gata's wife is, Regina Gata, is reported to be a relative of the late former president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe. This relationship was implied to have influenced his appoint to the position of ZESA chairman in 2000.[1]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Sydney Zikuzo Gata was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Sydney Zikuzo Gata is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He is on the list as oweing US$50,600.00 under the scheme. [2]



