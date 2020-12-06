A security source told the publication that when the Mercedes was examined, it had at least five bullet holes. None of the shots hit Gata or his driver, who accelerated away from the twin cab.<ref>https://www.zimlive.com/2020/12/05/zesa-executive-chairman-sydney-gata-survives-assassination-attempt/</ref>

On 5 December 2020, Gata reportedly survived an assassination attempt in [[Harare]]. According to a publication [[ZimLive]], gunmen shot at Gata’s vehicle along Airport Road.<ref>https://news.pindula.co.zw/2020/12/05/gata-survives-assassination-attempt-in-harare-report/</ref>

Sydney Gata is a Zimbabwean business executive. He most known for being ZESA Holdings chairman, a post he held from 2001 to 2006 and then again from November 2019 following an appointment by Energy minister Fortune Chasi and allegations of corruption while he held those posts.

His appointment to ZESA chairman position in 2019 generated headlines with many accusing him of having been incompetent in the role previously and having contributed to the ZESA's maladministration and corruption problems that were still affecting ZESA decades later.

Background

Gata is from Chipinge and is married to Angeline Mayahle, after divorcing Ntombana Regina Mugabe, sister to the late president Robert Mugabe. Gata's wife is sister to Molline who is reportedly to have a relationship with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.[1]

Career at ZESA

Sydney Gata was reportedly appointed to head ZESA as its first black General Manager around the 1994/95 period. He was reportedly dismissed from the job following a commission of inquiry headed by Justice George Smith which found that he was unfit to hold the position of Chief executive officer.

Sydney Gata was reportedly appointed to head ZESA as its CEO in 2000 and was later appointed Zesa chairman in 2003.[2] He oversaw the unbundling of ZESA into several subsidiaries (Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Company (ZETCO), (now ZETDC), Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company (ZEDC), ZESA Enterprises and PowerTel Communications).

In 2006, Mike Nyambuya the then Minister of Energy dismissed Gata following allegations of corruption and other issues. Following his dismissal Gata got severance payments of Z$18 313 477 606 in 2007, Z$59 615 494 451 934 in 2008, US$292 723 between 2015 and 2016, plus two Mercedes Benz vehicles, one SUV and a home in Umwinsidale.[2]

In 2018, Gata took ZESA to court to demand an additional $10 million on his severance pay. He claimed that his original exit package had been eroded by ZESA’s lack of salary records, hyperinflation and exchange rate movements. His claim was dismissed.

Suspension and Reinstatement at ZESA

Gata was suspended as ZESA Executive Chairman by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 6 August 2020 together with the entire ZESA board on allegations of corruption.[3]

On 15 September 2020, the government reinstated ZESA executive chairman Sydney Gata who was suspended on allegations of gross misconduct. Curiously, this comes amid revelations that he has not yet been cleared of 2 of the 6 charges. Gata is married to the sister of Mnangagwa's girlfriend.[3]

Personal Life

Gata's wife is, Regina Gata, is reported to be a relative of the late former president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe. This relationship was implied to have influenced his appoint to the position of ZESA chairman in 2000.[2]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Sydney Zikuzo Gata was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Sydney Zikuzo Gata is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. He is on the list as oweing US$50,600.00 under the scheme. [4]

Assassination Attempt

On 5 December 2020, Gata reportedly survived an assassination attempt in Harare. According to a publication ZimLive, gunmen shot at Gata’s vehicle along Airport Road.[5]

Gata had just returned aboard a Kenyan Airways flight and was being driven away from the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at around 2AM.

Gata's silver-grey Mercedes Benz was shot by a vehicle described only as a black twin cab without number plates.

A security source told the publication that when the Mercedes was examined, it had at least five bullet holes. None of the shots hit Gata or his driver, who accelerated away from the twin cab.[6]