In July 2018, Sydney Kashoti was elected to Ward 19 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 3681 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 19 Pfura RDC with 3681 votes, beating Phanuel Soza of MDC Alliance with 70 votes, and Trymore Paul of PRC with 40 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

