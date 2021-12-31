Sydney Malunga

As a leading political actor, civic leader and outspoken MP, he was targeted and persecuted by the late President [[Robert Mugabe]]’s regime for political reasons. Resultantly, he was arrested on false politically motivated charges alongside other senior Zapu leaders and top [[ZIPRA]] commanders in the 1980s for allegedly plotting to overthrow government.<ref name="theindependent">Hazel Ndebele, [https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2016/08/19/malungas-son-misses-big-sa-post-dark-cloud/], ''Zimbabwe Independent, Published: 19 August, 2016, Accessed: 5 June, 2020''</ref>

He was arrested in '''1985''' and the main reason for Malunga’s detention was that he was a vocal critic of government corruption, abuse of human rights and political persecution inter alia.<ref name="davidcoltart">Siphosami Malunga, [ http://www.davidcoltart.com/2002/09/open-letter-to-mugabe-by-siphosami-malunga/ ] , ''David Coltart, Published: 12 September, 2002, Accessed: 5 June, 2020''</ref>

He died on 28 August 1994 in a car accident as he tried to avoid hitting "a black dog". He was buried at the [[ National Heroes Acre ]] in [ [Harare ] ].

In prison - BA in Communications. Passed exams in Communications Sciences, and Anthropology, in Enlish and Zulu.

'''Sydney Donald Malunga''' was a Zimbabwean politician who was also the [[ZAPU]] chief whip. He was the Member of Parliament for [[Bulawayo]]'s Mpopoma constituency at the time of his death. He was a liberation war hero who joined the liberation struggle for Zimbabwe's independence with ZAPU led by the late [[Joshua Nkomo]].

1963 - Member, Nkita Branch, PCC.

1971 - Deputy Secretary for Commerce and Industry, ANC.

1978 - Member, PF Central Committee.

1979 - Attended Lancaster House Conference.

1980 - House of Assembly, Matabeland North, PF.

Personal Details

Born: 19 February 1940, Filabusi District, Matabeleland. Father a peasant farmer and miner.

Marriage: to Yvonne Maphosa. His notable children are Siphosami, Busi Mafuthengwe and Kelvin Sifiso.

School / Education

Primary: Fred Mine and Empandeni Primary Schools.

Secondary: 1959, Empandeni Secondary School.

1966-7, completed A Levels at Bulawayo Technical College.

1969 - 71, CIS and Intermediate Administrtor's Certificate, in Bulawayo.

In prison - BA in Communications. Passed exams in Communications Sciences, and Anthropology, in Enlish and Zulu.

Service / Career

Elected to House of Assembly 1980.

