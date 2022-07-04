Sydney Malunga

Sydney Donald Malunga (sometimes Sidney) was a politician who was also the ZAPU chief whip. He was the Member of Parliament for Bulawayo's Mpopoma constituency at the time of his death. He was a Second Chimurenga veteran with ZAPU led by the late Joshua Nkomo. He was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

1963 - Member, Nkita Branch, PCC.

1971 - Deputy Secretary for Commerce and Industry, ANC.

1978 - Member, PF Central Committee.

1979 - Attended Lancaster House Conference.

1980 - House of Assembly, Matabeland North, PF.

Personal Details

Born: 19 February 1940, Filabusi District, Matabeleland. Father a peasant farmer and miner.

Marriage: to Yvonne Maphosa. His notable children are Siphosami, Busi Mafuthengwe and Kelvin Sifiso.

Barely a week or so after he was released (ostensibly to pave way for unity talks) from a three-year "unlawful" detention at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison after he had been acquitted of treason, his father died, but he could not attend the funeral because he had been tipped off that there could be an attempt on his life.

Death: 28 August 1994 in Harare. He died in a car accident as he tried to avoid hitting "a black dog". He was buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.



School / Education

Primary: Fred Mine and Empandeni Primary Schools.

Secondary: 1959, Empandeni Secondary School.

1966-7, completed A Levels at Bulawayo Technical College.

1969 - 71, CIS and Intermediate Administrtor's Certificate, in Bulawayo.

In prison - BA in Communications. Passed exams in Communications Sciences, and Anthropology, in Enlish and Zulu.

Service / Career

Elected to House of Assembly 1980.



He was arrested in 1985 and the main reason for Malunga’s detention was that he was a vocal critic of government corruption, abuse of human rights and political persecution inter alia.[2]

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makokoba returned to Parliament:

Sidney Malunga of Zanu PF with 11 136 votes,

Ishmael Nyakudarika of ZUM with 3 238 voters.

Turnout - 15 090 or 45.80 %

As a leading political actor, civic leader and outspoken MP, he was targeted and persecuted by the late President Robert Mugabe’s regime for political reasons. Resultantly, he was arrested on false politically motivated charges alongside other senior Zapu leaders and top ZIPRA commanders in the 1980s for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government. [3]

