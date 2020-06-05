Difference between revisions of "Sydney Malunga"

Sydney Donald Malunga was a Zimbabwean politician who was also the ZAPU chief whip. He was the Member of Parliament for Bulawayo's Mpopoma constituency at the time of his death. He was a liberation war hero who joined the liberation struggle for Zimbabwe's independence with ZAPU led by the late Joshua Nkomo.

Background

Sydney Donald Malunga was born on 19 February 1940 and died on 28 August 1994 in Harare. He was married to Yvonne Maphosa. His notable children are Siphosami and Kelvin Sifiso who are involved in making sure the society has equality. Barely a week or so after he was released (ostensibly to pave way for unity talks) from a three-year "unlawful" detention at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison after he had been acquitted of treason, his father died, but he could not attend the funeral because he had been tipped off that there could be an attempt on his life.

Career

He was arrested in 1985 and the main reason for Malunga’s detention was that he was a vocal critic of government corruption, abuse of human rights and political persecution inter alia.[1]

As a leading political actor, civic leader and outspoken MP, he was targeted and persecuted by the late President Robert Mugabe’s regime for political reasons. Resultantly, he was arrested on false politically motivated charges alongside other senior Zapu leaders and top ZIPRA commanders in the 1980s for allegedly plotting to overthrow government.[2]

Death

He died on 28 August 1994 in a car accident as he tried to avoid hitting "a black dog". He was buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.









References