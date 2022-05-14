|description= Sydney Nyanungo is a former Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Director-Internal. Nyanungo has been appointed in parastatal boards.

In July 2014, Sydney Nyanungo was appointed [[NetOne]] vice-chairman by [[Webster Shamu]]. The appointment was effective from 1 August 2014.<ref name=" TZ ">Nigel Gambanga, [https://www.techzim.co.zw/2014/07/lots-homework-new-directors-netone-telone-zimpost/ Lots of homework for new directors at NetOne, TelOne and Zimpost], ''Techzim'', Published: July 29, 2014, Retrieved: May 13, 2022</ref> In 2018, the NetOne board was dissolved by [[Kazembe Kazembe]].<ref name="NZ">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/minister-nzenza-dissolves-idcz-board/ Minister Nzenza dissolves IDCZ board], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: February 8, 2020, Retrieved: May 14, 2022</ref>

Sydney Nyanungo is a former Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Director-Internal. Nyanungo has been appointed in parastatal boards.

Career

Nyanungo became the Director-Internal in 2002 when a reshuffle was made. Prior to that, he was counter-intelligence head.

In t2005, Sydney Nyanungo left the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) amid claims of corruption in his department and a polarised political context. The allegations ranged from blackmail to extortion in the department.

Nyanungo was replaced by former Counter-Intelligence head Andrew Muzonzini, the younger brother of ex-CIO Director-General, retired Brigadier Elisha Muzonzini.[1]

Politics

Nyanungo headed the Zanu-PF Commissariat together with Henry Muchena. Sydney Nyanungo and Muchena were accused of presiding over a violent quasi-military operation code-named 'Operation Return to Zanu PF' funded by the US$800 million provided by Mbada Diamonds and Anjin.[2]

In 2015, Sydney Nyanungo, Henry Muchena, Munyaradzi Machacha and several others were fired from the Zanu-PF party's commissariat department.

On 13 April 2015, Saviour Kasukuwere confirmed the departures in an interview with NewsDay but claimed that Muchena and others were “voluntary” employees “who come and go as and when they so wished”.

Although Kasukuwere tried to downplay reports that Muchena and his colleagues had been dismissed, officials interviewed by NewsDay confirmed that they were forced out after they clashed with him three weeks prior.

Nyanungo and two colleagues were also accused of being part of a group that was reportedly working with Joice Mujuru to topple President Robert Mugabe.[3]

In 2018, he led the team deployed by the Zanu-PF Commissariat in Mashonaland West to carry out cell verification exercises as the party prepared for its primary elections ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections.[4]

Board Appointments

Chaka Mine

Sydney Nyanungo and Henry Muchena were directors of Impamesa Minerals (Pvt) Ltd which was given a tributary agreement by Kwekwe Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM) in 2012 to operate at the mine and associated mines while paying royalties.

The two were set to over gold mining and processing at the Chaka Plant and Gold mine following a Supreme Court order evicting former Zanu PF legislator William Mtomba from the property.

In a letter written and delivered to Muchena on September 9 2015, by KCGM lawyers, Impamesa Minerals (Pvt) Ltd was invited to move into Chaka Gold Plant and start operations.[7]