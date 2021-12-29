'''Sekeramayi''' won the [[House of Assembly]] seat from [[Marondera East]] Constituency, in [[Mashonaland East Province]], as the [[Zanu-PF]] candidate in the [[Zimbabwean parliamentary election, 2005|March 2005 parliamentary election]]. According to official results he defeated [[Movement for Democratic Change (pre-2005)|Movement for Democratic Change]] (MDC) candidate [[Iain Kay]] with 19,912 votes against Kay's 10,066 votes; this victory was questioned on the grounds that the total number of votes was said to exceed voter turnout.<ref>David Blair, [http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/main.jhtml?xml=/news/2005/04/07/wzim07.xml "Mugabe 'conjures up' winning votes"], ''Daily Telegraph'' (United Kingdom), 8 April 2005.</ref>

He became an active politician during the [[Second Chimurenga]] in the '''1960'''s when he was granted a scholarship to study in Sweden as he had been expelled at a local Rhodesian school. He was a college student at the University of Lund when he became Zanu- PF's representative in Sweden. In '''1979''' while in Sweden, he used his position as Secretary General of the National Students Union to facilitate [[Herbert Chitepo]]'s visit to Europe. His war credentials, knowledge and considerable education facilitated him to be appointed Minister of Lands, Resettlement and Rural Development at independence in 1980.<ref>[http://www.africa-confidential.com/whos-who-profile/id/224/ Sydney_SekeramayiDr. Sydney Tigere Sekeramayi]</ref> He had been elected Mashonaland Central Member of Parliament in the same year. Since independence, he has held many government posts from being Minister of Health (1984–88), Minister of Mines from ''' 2000 ''' to ''' 2001 ''' .

'''Sydney Tigere Sekeramayi''' was a [[Second Chimurenga]] fighter, politician and is a member of the [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]] ( Zanu PF). He was the Minister of [[ Defence ]] . He was once accused of poisoning President [[ Emmerson Mngangagwa ]] by [[Energy Mutodi]].

1966 - Secretary for Scandanavian Affairs, Zanu

1967/8 - General Secretary, Zimbabwe Students Union in Europe.

1971 - President, Zimbabwe Students Union. Official Zanu rep, Scandanavia.

1977 - Co-opted to Central Committee, Zanu. Deputy Secretary for Health.

1979 - Delegate to Geneva Conference

1980 - MP for Mashonaland Central, Zanu PF

1980 - Minister for Lands Resettlement and Rural Developement, Zimbabwe. [2]

Personal Details

Born: 30 March 1944. Chihota communal area, Marondera East.

Last child of peasant farmer parents. Eight children, of which four died in childhood.

School / Education

Primary school completed at Waddilove.

1959 - Goromonzi High School, expelled for demonstrating against 1961 Constitution.

8 December 1961 (NDP banned on 10 December) left for Zambia with NDP help. To Tanzania. Obtained scholarship.

March 1962, to Czechoslovakia. Secondary education continued.

1964, internal Czech problems, moves to Sweden. Secondary Education completed.

He studied Genetics in Czechoslovakia and Medicine at the University of Lund, Sweden (1964).

Political career

In the Zanu-PF primaries for the March 2008 parliamentary election, Sekeramayi again sought the party's nomination as its candidate for the House of Assembly seat from Marondera East, but was defeated.[5][6] He was instead nominated as ZANU-PF's candidate for the Senate from Marondera-Hwedza in Mashonaland East.[7] Sekeramayi won this seat according to official results, receiving 24,571 votes against 17,370 for Jane Chifamba of the MDC-Tsvangirai faction and 6,994 for Molai Penelope of the MDC-Mutambara faction.

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Sydney Sekeramayi was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Sydney Sekeramayi is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. He has accumulated a debt of US$331,222.00. [8]

Position Held

Minister of Defence (2002-2009)(2013-2017)

Mister of Mines and Energy (2001)

Zanu- PF Activist in the Youth Wing(1963)

Secretary of Transport and Welfare

Zanu- PF Politburo Secretary

Zanu- (PF)Secretary for National Security.[9]

Bid to Presidency

There were uncertainty and speculations on where Sekeramayi stood in the Zanu-PF succession fights. Grace Mugabe had earlier revealed that Sekeramayi was the only trusted party member who was the confidant of Robert Mugabe. Jonathan Moyo was also reported to have mentioned that Sekeramayi would succeed Mugabe. However, all the claims appeared extinguished at the end of the Central Committee session as Sekeramayi danced and cheered at the dismissal of Mugabe and reinstatement of Mnangagwa as interim party president. [10]

Accusations of poisoning Mnangagwa

Energy Mutodi claimed that Mnangagwa was poisoned by then Defence Minister Sekeramayi and David Parirenyatwa who were in the helicopter with him. In an interview with the Financial Times , Mnangagwa claimed he knew people who administered the poison which almost claimed his life.

Trivia

One of his sons Floyd Sekeramayi was banned from practicing law in Canada following allegations that he sexually assaulted nurses at a Canadian hospital.[11]















