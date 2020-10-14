

Sydney Taivavashe (born March 20,1991) is a Zimbabwean film director, producer and screenwriter. His films are educational and usually feature youthful actors.

Career

Sydney made his debut film in 2006, a short film titled The Terrific Nights. His first feature film Through The Night was nominated at 2014 NAMA awards (Zimbabwe’s top awards ceremony) in the outstanding Feature film category.[1]

In 2017, Sydney won a NAMA award for directing Seiko, a silent short film. In the same year he partnered with Great Zimbabwe University to produce feature film Solo naMutsai, portraying the experience of students who come from poor backgrounds at the university.[2] In 2018 it was announced that Sydney was working on an anti-poaching awareness film titled Gonarezhou: The Movie.

The young film director, who said was inspired by Tsitsi Dangarembga, produced his first short film in 2006 called 'The Terrific Night' and went on to produce others like The Unexpected and Through the Night 1 and 2. The award winning film was shown at the Shanghai International Film Festival in 2016 and was nominated in best foreign film entertainment.[3]

Awards

Won Outstanding short film category for his film Seiko at the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) held in Harare in 2017.

Nominated at the 2014 NAMA awards (Zimbabwe's top awards ceremony) in the outstanding Feature film category for his film Through The Night.

Sydney Taivavashe (Right) with Edmore Sandifolo

