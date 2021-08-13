Sylas Takawira Mashupiko Masawi (left) greeting Emmerson Mnangagwa

Sylas Takawira Mashupiko Masawi is a Zimbabwean nationalist and a friend of Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Background

Masawi stayed with Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa in Highfield at his uncle Michael Mawema’s house. Michael Mawema left the house to the two of them. He said he met Mnangagwa soon after he came from China where he was trained.[1]

In January 1965, Sylas Masawi said Mnangagwa was arrested by police inspectors at Michael Mawema’s house in Highfield in connection with blowing up a train in the then Fort Victoria now Masvingo. After Mnangagwa was arrested, Masawi was also captured. Masawi was locked up between 1973 and 1978 and again in 1978, he was picked up only to be released after independence in 1980.[1]

Post Independence

After Zimbabwe gained its independence, Masawi became a teacher. In 2002, Sylas Masawi asked Mnangagwa for assistance to build a secondary school he had initiated (Shutu Adventist Secondary School). Masawi said Mnangagwa assisted him in the construction of the secondary school.[1]