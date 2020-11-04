Difference between revisions of "Sylvester Magarasadza"

In July 2018, Sylvester Magarasadza was elected to Ward 10 Chegutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1595 votes.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Chegutu RDC with 1595 votes, beating Wilmot Mugogoshe of MDC-Alliance with 980 votes and Faro Gukwe, independent with 773 votes. [1]

