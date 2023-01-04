In '''December 2015''', Sylvester Nguni was recalled from [[Parliament]] following his expulsion from Zanu PF. At the time '''Nguni''' was a member of Parliament for [[Mhondoro]]-Mubaira Constituency. <ref name="TH">Lloyd Gumbo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/nguni-recalled-from-parliament/ Nguni recalled from Parliament], ''The Herald'', Published: December 16, 2015, Retrieved: April 5, 2022</ref>

Other posts in government he has occupied include Minister of [[ Ministry of Finance and Economic Development| Economic Development]] in '''2007'''. Before that, he was Deputy Minister of [[Agriculture]].

Sylvester Nguni is a Zimbabwean politician and senior member of new political party Zimbabwe People First. He was Minister of State in the office of former Vice-President Joice Mujuru and former Zanu PF member, serving in their Central Committee before being expelled in 2015 and and subsequently expelled from Parliament.

Personal Details

Born:

Marriage: He was married to Christine Silindeni Nguni but they divorced in 1994. Sylvester Nguni is the father to Zimbabwean hip hop musician Tehn Diamond. [1].

Then married Tsitsi Mabukuchena in 2005 but divorced in 2011. [2].

His mother died of COVID-19 on 22 April 2020 at West End Hospital in Harare. [3]

His wife died on 16 January 2021 from Covid-19-related complications. [4]

School / Education

Tertiary: Between 1972 and 1976, he studied for a Bachelor of Arts Degree majoring in Business, Economics and Finance at the University of Zambia.

In 1978, he attained a Master of Science Degree from the University of Dublin in Ireland. He also did an Advanced Management Programme at Havard Business School in 1993 (Boston, USA). [5].

Service/Career

Nguni worked as an Economist for National Import and Export Corporation in Zambia in the late 1970s. From 1980 to 1981, he worked as an executive assistant of the same organisation. He joined the government from the private sector where he was chief executive officer of Cottco (now a subsidiary of AICO Africa Limited).

He worked for the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe as an economist from 1982 to 1983[5].

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro–Mubaira returned to Parliament:

Sylvester Nguni of Zanu PF with 10 153 votes or 65.62 percent,

of Zanu PF with 10 153 votes or 65.62 percent, Honest Manhando of MDC–T with 4 473 votes or 28.91 percent,

Christopher Monera of MDC–N with 847 votes or 5.47 percent,

Total 15 473 votes

Events

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Sylvester Nguni was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Sylvester Nguni is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$53,600.00. [7]

Wikileaks

In September 2011 it was revealed through Wikileaks that Nguni had approached the US embassy while Deputy Minister of Agriculture and advised that he "saw no evidence of policy shifts in Zanu PF and suggested that the ruling party would eventually surrender economic policy to MDC in a face-saving move out of desperation".

Factionalism

In November 2014, along with Webster Shamu, Nguni was suspended from Zanu PF for three years, on allegations of factionalism. He was said to be working with other party members to oust President Robert Mugabe. [8].

Fuel Deal

In 2010, Sylvester Nguni was duped after he responded to an advert in The Financial Gazette and paid for 10 000 litres at a cost of US$1,13 per litre. On 14 July 2010, only 2 900 litres were delivered at Nguni's Service Station at Mubayira Growth Point.

Davison Mutakaya and Lemuel Marimo promised to deliver the remaining fuel the following day. On 15 July the same year, no fuel was delivered and Mutakaya became evasive. Nguni allegedly discovered that he had been conned and demanded a refund but Marimo told him that they had withdrawn all the money. He made a report that led to the arrest of Marimo and later Mutakaya. The duo appeared in court.[9]

