Difference between revisions of "Sylvia Luphahla"

In July 2018, Sylvia Luphahla was elected to Ward 5 Bubi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 320 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Bubi RDC with 320 votes, beating Bishop Masuku of MDC-Alliance with 97 votes, Herbert Ncube of MDC-T with 44 votes and Johnson Dube of ZIPP with 43 votes. [1]

Events

