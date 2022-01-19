In April 2020, Sylvia Utete-Masango was appointed onto the board of the [[Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency]] (ZIDA) by .<ref name="TH">Lovemore Chikova, [https://www.herald.co.zw/new-zida-executives-have-their-work-cut-out/ New ZIDA executives have their work cut out], ''The Herald'', Published: April 2, 2020, Retrieved: January 19, 2022</ref>

On 3 October 2018, she retired from her position as a permanent secretary .

On 3 October 2018, she retired from her position as perm sec .

Utete became the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education in September 2014. Before that, she had been the Secretary in the Civil Service Commission, and before that secretary in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development where she held the position since May 2009. She had also been previously an accounting officer at the same ministry.

Utete became the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education in September 2014. Before that, she had been the Secretary in the Civil Service Commission, and before that secretary in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development where she held the position since May 2009. She had also been previously accounting officer at the same ministry.

Dr. Sylvia Janet Utete-Masango is a Zimbabwean politician and the former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, a position she retired from in October 2018.

Education

Utete holds a PhD in Occupational Psychology.

Career

Utete became the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education in September 2014. Before that, she had been the Secretary in the Civil Service Commission, and before that secretary in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development where she held the position since May 2009. She had also been previously an accounting officer at the same ministry.

On 3 October 2018, she retired from her position as a permanent secretary.

In April 2020, Sylvia Utete-Masango was appointed onto the board of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) by .[1]

Trivia

Utete designs clothes



