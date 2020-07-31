Difference between revisions of "TBA the Playboy"

Siphosenkosi Mkhuhlani a.k.a TBA the Playboy was a Zimbabwean Urban Grooves music producer who contributed immensely to Zimbabwean music. He used to collaborate with Take Fizzo during the advanced days of urban grooves.

Background

Sipho Mkhuhlani who was Chief Executive Producer of the Chigutiro stable and was the producer behind the monster hit Wandinoda by Nox.

Career

TBA started his career in 2000 when he teamed up with Fizzo to form That Squad Studios which later became Chamhembe. He worked on projects for artists such as Ngoni Kambarami, 2BG, Blush, Extra Large, Diana Samkange, Shaynedingz and many more. In 2004, he established his own label Chigutiro Records,where he worked on Chigutiro phases one, two and three. Under Chigutiro, TBA worked with Nox Guni, Roki, Maskiri, Blush, Diana Samkange, and 2BG, to name but a few. Sadly, at just 28, TBA died in a tragic accident in South Africa. A loss to Zimbabwean urban music, TBA will always be remembered as a great contributor.[1]

He is the producer of songs that rocked the airwaves that include Wakaenda (Ngoni), Suzana (Roki), Zverudo (Maskiri) and others.





References