Difference between revisions of "TB Joshua"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | honorific_prefix = | name = Evelyn Joshua | honorific_suffix = | image = Mrs-evelyn-joshua2.jpg | image_size = 25...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 06:45, 6 June 2021
|Evelyn Joshua
Evelyn Joshua
|Born
|Evelyn Akabude
December 17, 1968
|Nationality
|Nigeria
|Citizenship
|Nigerian
|Occupation
|Spouse(s)
|Evelyn Joshua
|Children
|Serah Joshua, Promise Joshua
Background
Wife
Children
TB Joshua and his wife Evelyn had three children. The children are; Serah Joshua, Promise Joshua and an unidentified third child.