Revision as of 07:05, 6 June 2021

TB Joshua
BornTemitope Balogun Joshua
(1963-06-12)June 12, 1963
DiedJune 6, 2021(2021-06-06) (aged 57)
NationalityNigeria
CitizenshipNigerian
Occupation
  • Pastor
Spouse(s)Evelyn Joshua
ChildrenSerah Joshua, Promise Joshua

Background

Wife

Evelyn Joshua

Children

TB Joshua and his wife Evelyn had three children. The children are; Serah Joshua, Promise Joshua and an unidentified third child.


References

