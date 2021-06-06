Difference between revisions of "TB Joshua"
Revision as of 07:05, 6 June 2021
|TB Joshua
|Born
|Temitope Balogun Joshua
June 12, 1963
|Died
|June 6, 2021(aged 57)
|Nationality
|Nigeria
|Citizenship
|Nigerian
|Occupation
|Spouse(s)
|Evelyn Joshua
|Children
|Serah Joshua, Promise Joshua
Background
Wife
Children
TB Joshua and his wife Evelyn had three children. The children are; Serah Joshua, Promise Joshua and an unidentified third child.