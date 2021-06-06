Difference between revisions of "TB Joshua"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 3:
|Line 3:
| name = TB Joshua
| name = TB Joshua
| honorific_suffix =
| honorific_suffix =
|−
| image =
|+
| image =
| image_size = 250px
| image_size = 250px
| alt = TB Joshua
| alt = TB Joshua
|Line 99:
|Line 99:
|keywords= TB Joshua, TB Joshua biography, TB Joshua children, TB Joshua wife, TB Joshua death, TB Joshua career, TB Joshua prophesies, TB Joshua videos
|keywords= TB Joshua, TB Joshua biography, TB Joshua children, TB Joshua wife, TB Joshua death, TB Joshua career, TB Joshua prophesies, TB Joshua videos
|description=
|description=
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|image_alt= TB Joshua
|image_alt= TB Joshua
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 07:49, 6 June 2021
|TB Joshua
TB Joshua
|Born
|Temitope Balogun Joshua
June 12, 1963
|Died
|June 6, 2021(aged 57)
|Nationality
|Nigeria
|Citizenship
|Nigerian
|Occupation
|Spouse(s)
|Evelyn Joshua
|Children
|Serah Joshua, Promise Joshua
Background
Wife
Children
TB Joshua and his wife Evelyn had three children. The children are; Serah Joshua, Promise Joshua and an unidentified third child.