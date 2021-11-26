Before the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) awarded six free-to-air national commercial television broadcasting licences in terms of the Broadcasting Services Act Zimbabwe had one television station. As a result, Zimbabwe now has 7 TV stations including the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation. The licences were awarded on 24 November 2020.

A “free-to-air” broadcasting service is one that is not encoded, i.e., does not require a decoder to enable its signal to be received.

The six licences were awarded after fourteen short-listed applicants underwent a public interview process in October, as required by the Broadcasting Services Act. The TV stations were given eighteen months to begin broadcasting, failing which licences would be liable to forfeiture.

The six TV broadcasting licences were awarded to the following applicants:



