Difference between revisions of "T C Hardy High School"

Latest revision as of 06:23, 29 June 2021
T C Hardy High School (Terrence Cecil Hardy High School) is in Ruwa, Goromonzi District, Mashonaland East Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: 2816 Sarudzai Chinamhora Rd, P.O. Box 280, Ruwa.
Telephone: 042936871
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.