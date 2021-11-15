|description= T Freddy full name Tapiwa Freddy is a Zimbabwean self-proclaimed prophet and gospel musician based in Harare. He is the founder and leader of Goodness and Mercy Ministries (GMM) which he established in 2005. The church was founded in Glen View, a high-density suburb in Harare, where its headquarters are located.

Freddy denied the rape allegations saying his accuser was trying to extort him.<ref name="ZL">PRINCE MACHAYA, [https://www.zimlive.com/2021/11/15/police-probe-prophet-freddy-after-woman-files-rape-complaint/ Police probe ‘Prophet Freddy’ after woman files rape complaint], ''ZimLive'', Published: November 15, 2021, Retrieved: November 15, 2021</ref>

It is alleged the preacher repeated the visits to the woman’s residence and raped her each time.

It is alleged that Freddy slept on the woman’s bed while she sat on a chair. Moments later, he allegedly went over to her, “forcefully lifted her and placed her on the bed” before raping her without using protection.

T Freddy allegedly told the woman that it was late and asked to stay the night.

Freddy asked the woman if he could visit her son in the rural areas, to which she agreed. He returned to Harare with the son, arriving at the woman’s Mt Pleasant Heights home in the evening.

The woman told police that months later, but in 2020, Freddy proposed love to her and she turned him down.

The woman told police that sometime in November 2019, her husband fell ill and she sought “spiritual assistance” from Freddy. After prayers, the man’s health did not improve. Freddy invited the complainant to his workplace and gave her US$2,500 to ferry her husband to Karanda Hospital for medical attention. However, barely a week later, the complainant’s husband died in hospital and Freddy offered assistance towards the burial.

An internal police memo seen by ZimLive said the woman has been referred to Parirenyatwa Hospital for a medical examination, with Freddy expected to be picked up for questioning.

The woman alleged that Tapiwa Freddy forced himself on her several occasions after her husband died in 2019. The alleged victim, who made a police report on November 13 2021, told investigators she delayed reporting the attacks which began in 2020 out of fear of Freddy, a man of means who has a large following.

In November 2021, the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] opened a rape investigation after a woman claimed she was raped by T Freddy.

Freddy reported the matter to the police. Makuti was arrested after she was lured to meet with Freddy purportedly to discuss the payment of the US$20 000. The US$15 000 was recovered.<ref name="Herald">[https://www.herald.co.zw/prophet-t-freddys-love-affair-with-radio-dj-exposed-in-court/ Prophet T Freddy’s love affair with radio DJ exposed in court], ''The Herald'', Published: November 11, 2021, Retrieved: November 13, 2021</ref><ref name="ND">DESMOND CHINGARANDE, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/11/zbc-presenter-arrested-for-extorting-popular-harare-preacher-t-freddy/ ZBC presenter arrested for extorting popular Harare ‘preacher’ T Freddy], ''NewsDay'', Published: November 12, 2021, Retrieved: November 13, 2021</ref>

On 11 November 2021, Makuti’s brother demanded that he pays up the US$20 000 and that he signs an acknowledgement that he had raped her, failure which would result in him exposing their affair.

He handed over a Mercedes Benz E250 valued at US$15 000. It is alleged after some days, Makuti started threatening Freddy again, saying his secretary Nollen Mundawaro had insulted her so she wanted compensation of US$20 000.

The chief allegedly made Freddy pastor sign an agreement which was authored by an Inspector Jaji. Upon their return to Harare, Makuti told Freddy to hand over the US$15000 to her personally since she is the one who was aggrieved.

Freddy promised to pay US$15 000. In addition, the chief ordered him to pay three goats and Freddy promised to return at a later date with the money and the goats.

The chief allegedly accused him of raping Makuti and of sleeping with her before a year had lapsed since the death of her husband, violating traditional norms.

He made a U-turn and sought to return to Harare but was stopped by some police officers who were manning a roadblock and was forced to get back to the chief’s homestead.

In August 2021, Freddy was summoned by Chief Chikwaka to his homestead, but after he was tipped off that there might be some police officers who wanted to extort money from him he then left without entering the chiefly homestead.

Makuti and Freddy had a love affair and while they were together, she allegedly started threatening him that if he did not meet her financial and material demands, she would expose the affair to the public.

Makuti who was represented by Tinashe Mbala was released on $5 000 bail and ordered not to interfere with state witnesses.

She appeared at the Harare Magistrate Court on 12 November 2021 before Magistrate Sheunesu Matova who remanded her to December 9 for routine remand.

Makuti was arrested in November 2021 on charges of extorting popular Harare preacher Tapiwa Freddy with whom she had a relationship.

Allegations are that Brighton had a dispute with his wife and T Freddy took advantage of the circumstances before ‘snatching’ the woman where he started renting a house for her somewhere else.<ref name="NR">[https://nehandaradio.com/2013/02/21/bishop-snatches-church-members-wife/ Bishop snatches church member’s wife], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: February 21, 2013, Retrieved: November 15, 2021</ref>

At the height of the altercation, Brighton picked a stone and hit Freddy on the forehead. As a result of the attack, Tapiwa sustained a deep cut as evidenced by a medical affidavit that was obtained.

Brighton denied the allegations before magistrate Stanford Mambanje who remanded him out of custody to February 25 for his trial. The two were involved in a love triangle in which Brighton alleged that Tapiwa Freddy snatched his wife.

T Freddy and Brighton had an altercation over the issue forcing Brighton to attack his pastor leading to his arrest and subsequent appearance in court. For that reason, Tapiwa Freddy dragged Brighton to Mbare magistrates’ court where he faced an assault charge.

In 2013, Tapiwa Freddy was accused by a friend and fellow church member Brighton Kamwaza from Southerton of reportedly snatching his wife.

He attended high school at [[Glen View High 2]] and [[Royal College]]. After school , he enrolled for bible school at Soul Travailing Bible Institute from 2010-2012 and proceeded to [[His Presence Ministries]] where he would pastor and singer.

As of 3 February 2020, T Freddy and his wife Milanda have two daughters.<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/232992990507422/posts/prophet-t-freddy-with-his-wife-and-their-2-daughtersdont-forget-to-watch-his-bra/842131122926936/ LEGENDARY FAMILY], ''Facebook'', Published: February 3, 2020, Retrieved: November 15, 2021</ref>

Freddy is most known for ‘spiritual spectacles’, a claimed miracle where he prays for an individual and immediately their eyes are “anointed’ with a spiritual eye where they can prophesy on their own.

Background

Wife

Children

Education

Career

Music

In 2019, T Freddy dominated the music charts, with his video Kastep Kenyasha, which won the Best Gospel Video on the ZBC TV Top 50. It was also sixth on overall positions.

The track was number 1 on Radio Zimbabwe Gospel charts while Nezuro Haasi Nhasi, which features Mathias Mhere, was number 47 on Star FM charts.

On National FM Top 50, Bag topped the charts while Munyama WeGonzo was second in Radio Zimbabwe’s Coca Cola Top 50 and third on Diamond FM.[3]

Besides being a musician, Tapiwa Freddy also supports other musicians. In 2019, T Freddy sponsored the Gospel 20 on Radio Zimbabwe.In January 2019, T Freddy bought Baba Harare's album Ramba Wakadzvanya for US$7000. At one time he bought Agatha Murudzwa’s CD for US$5000.[4]

Trivia

In February 2016 Freddy introduced a so-called anointed soap for female members of his church. He claimed the anointed soap, which was called "Eva soap", would help of bringing back lost lovers and igniting lost sexual passion among couples that are growing distant. Freddy said the female congregants just had to wash their underwear with the soap or use it for bathing ensuring that "the soap passes where he has lost interest". [5]

Discography

Albums

Mesiya

Kastep Kenyasha (2019)

(2019) 100% Prophetic (2019)

(2019) Area 1 (2020)

Controversies

'Snatching' Church Member's Wife

Rape Allegations

