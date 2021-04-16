The publication reported that te [[Zimbabwe Revenue Authority]] (ZIMRA) had impounded two trucks carrying unleaded fuel with allegations that Mpofu and Rautenbach were the runners. The duo claimed the trucks were carrying Covid-19 sanitisers. Mpofu did not answer phone calls when the publication contacted him for a comment.<ref name="NR">Nyashadzashe Ndoro, [https://nehandaradio.com/2021/04/16/sacu-head-thabani-mpofu-fired-over-alleged-corruption-with-billy-rautenbach/ SACU head Thabani Mpofu fired over alleged corruption with Billy Rautenbach], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: April 16, 2021, Retrieved: April 16, 2021</ref>

On 16 April 2021, [[Nehanda Radio]] reported that Mpofu had been dismissed by [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] following allegations he was conniving with controversial fuel mogul [[Billy Rautenbach]] and selling fuel outside [[Zimbabwe]] through his company Green Fuel.

They were accused of illegally investigating former Police Commissioner General [[Augustine Chihuri]], former Local Government Minister [[Ignatius Chombo]], former Attorney General [[Johannes Tomana]] and other senior government officials.<ref name="voazimbabwe">Thomas Chiripasi, [https://www.voazimbabwe.com/a/zimbabwe-prime-minister-morgan-tsvangirai-office-staffers-released-on-bail/1629707.html], ''VOA Zimbabwe, Published: 27 March, 2013, Accessed: 25 September, 2020''</ref>

They were accused of illegally investigating former Police Commissioner General [[Augustine Chihuri]], former Local Government Minister [[Ignatius Chombo]], former Attorney General [[Johannes Tomana]] and other senior government officials.<ref name="voazimbabwe">Thomas Chiripasi, [https://www.voazimbabwe.com/a/zimbabwe-prime-minister-morgan-tsvangirai-office-staffers-released-on-bail/1629707.html], ''VOA Zimbabwe, Published: 27 March, 2013, Accessed: 25 September, 2020''</ref>

Tabani Vusa Mpofu is a Zimbabwean renowned lawyer and former State prosecutor. He is the Director of the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU).[1]

Background

Thabani Vusa Mpofu is a renowned lawyer and director of the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU). He is also alleged to be President Emmerson Mnangagwa's nephew. He was educated at Ellis Robins High School.

Career

After his college education he became a Public Prosecutor where he remained for over 10 years. With this experience he became a Legal Consultant and owned his own Company called Logford Consultants.

Tabani then changed his career path by becoming the General Manager of a trucking business called Easy Transport. In 2009 he joined the Government of National Unity at the office of the Prime Minister for resurgent development, where he continued for 5 years. In August 2014 he joined Meikles Limited as the Compaby Secretary/Legal Advisor after consulting for the Group for several months.[2]

Arrest

In March 2013, a Harare High Court judge ordered the release on bail of four staff members from the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai's research department accused of illegally investigating some top government officials.

High Court judge Chinembiri Bhunu ordered principal director of Mr. Tsvangirai's research department, Thabani Mpofu, researchers Felix Matsinde, Mehluli Tshuma and former Harare city councillor Warship Dumba, to deposit $500 bail each.

They were accused of illegally investigating former Police Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri, former Local Government Minister Ignatius Chombo, former Attorney General Johannes Tomana and other senior government officials.[3]

Alleged Dismissal

On 16 April 2021, Nehanda Radio reported that Mpofu had been dismissed by Emmerson Mnangagwa following allegations he was conniving with controversial fuel mogul Billy Rautenbach and selling fuel outside Zimbabwe through his company Green Fuel.

The publication reported that te Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) had impounded two trucks carrying unleaded fuel with allegations that Mpofu and Rautenbach were the runners. The duo claimed the trucks were carrying Covid-19 sanitisers. Mpofu did not answer phone calls when the publication contacted him for a comment.[4]

Picture Gallery

Tabani Mpofu

Tabani Vusa Mpofu

Videos







