Mhamha Chiweshe was the wife of fellow gifted preacher Evangelist [[Phanuel Chiweshe]] who passed away in 2011. Pastor Chiweshe died at the age of 65 following kidney failure. He was buried at [[Warren Hills Cemetery]] in [[Harare]].<ref name="iH">Tim.E.Ndoro, [https://iharare.com/afms-evangelist-t-tabeth-chiweshe-has-died/ Renowned AFM Preacher Evangelist Tabeth Chiweshe Has Died], ''iHarare'', Published: Retrieved: April 14, 2021</ref> Gogo Chiweshe and her husband married in 1971.<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/thousands-mourn-evangelist-chiweshe/ Thousands mourn Evangelist Chiweshe], ''The Herald'', Published: September 3, 2011, Retrieved: April 14, 2021</ref>

Evangelist Tabeth Chiweshe

Tabeth Chiweshe affectionately known as Mhamha Evangelist T Chiweshe or Gogo Evangelist T Chiweshe, was a Zimbabwean evangelist and a member of the Apostolic Faith Mission. She died on 8 April 2021. The cause of death was not revealed.

Background

Husband

Children

In 2019, her son Tawanda Dzangare Chiweshe died in the United Kingdom where he was based.[1]

Death

Gogo Evangelist T Chiweshe died in the early hours of Thursday 8 April 2021.

Her death was announced by the AFM in Zimbabwe Mount Carmel Assembly. In a terse post on social media, the AFM Mt Carmel Assembly Seke wrote:

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing on of our Mother and Pastor Evangelist T Chiweshe who went to be with the Lord in the early hours of the day. Funeral Proceedings to be announced as soon as information is available. May the Lord console us in this difficult moment. Rest In Peace Mother General

The cause of death was not revealed.[1]