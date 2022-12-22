In September 2015, Kanengoni allegedly accused [[Zimbabwe Football Association|ZIFA]] of sabotaging the [[Zimbabwe Warriors|Warriors]]' 2017 Africa Nations Cup campaign and government's efforts to bring sanity into domestic football.<ref name="Chronicle">Ellina Mhlanga, [http://www.chronicle.co.zw/kanengoni-malinga-takes-a-swipe-at-zifa/ Kanengoni-Malinga takes swipe at Zifa], ''Chronicle'', Published: September 7, 2015, Retrieved: September 7, 2015</ref> She is quoted as having said <blockquote> "They really mustn't trivialise the work that the government is trying to do in order to bring up football in Zimbabwe. And it seems they (Zifa) are acting more as saboteurs than contributing to the positive development of the game, so to me Zifa is sabotaging Zimbabwe footballand that has to change forthwith. And I'm sure this change is coming very, very soon."<ref name="Chronicle"/> </blockquote>

Tabetha Kanengoni-Malinga is the former Minister of State in Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko's office. She was the Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture. Kanengoni made the headlines in September 2015 for accusing ZIFA of sabotaging the Warriors.

Personal Details

Born: Tabetha Kanengoni on 23 August 1982. [1] She is the first born in a family of four and she has two sisters and one brother. She is the daughter of the late Deputy Director (Internal) of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), Elias Kanengoni and Sarah Kanengoni. [2]

Marriage: Married to Mpehlabayo Malinga, the son of former Bulawayo mayor and Zanu-PF member, Joshua Malinga. Tabetha and Mphehlebayo have four children; Nandipha], Unathi, Mbani and Thando.[2]

School / Education

Primary: Riverside Primary School in Gweru where she became the head girl. [1]

Secondary: She studied for her ordinary and advanced level at Girls High School in Harare. While she was at Girls High School, she was chosen to be Hostel Head and was also the captain of the basketball team.

Tertiary: After completing her high school studies, she won a basketball scholarship to United States where she spent some time before enrolling for a Bachelors degree in Politics and Gender Studies with the University of Cape Town in South Africa in 2005. [2] She was also the captain of the basketball team at the University of Cape town.[1]

She is currently studying for a Masters degree in Strategic Management with Chinhoyi University of Technology.

Service/Career

Tabetha played basketball for Zimbabwe before she ventured into politics.[2] Kanengoni-Malinga was also the Zanu PF Secretary for Gender and Culture in the Mashonaland Central Zanu PF youth league from 2008 to 2009 before becoming the Deputy Secretary for Health and Child Welfare for the National Executive of the Zanu PF youth league, a position she held from 2009 to 2014. [1]

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mazowe Central returned to Parliament:

Tabetha Kanengoni-Malinga of Zanu PF with 10 823 votes or 69.93 percent,

of Zanu PF with 10 823 votes or 69.93 percent, Shepherd Mushonga of MDC–T with 3 998 votes or 25.83 percent,

Zivanayi Chiweshe of MDC–N with 656 votes or 4.24 percent,

3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

Total 15 477 votes

She was appointed the Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture in 2013 before being appointed Minister of State in Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko's office in September 2015. [3]

Positions Held

Events

ZIFA Clash

In September 2015, Kanengoni allegedly accused ZIFA of sabotaging the Warriors' 2017 Africa Nations Cup campaign and government's efforts to bring sanity into domestic football. [4] She is quoted as having said

"They really mustn't trivialise the work that the government is trying to do in order to bring up football in Zimbabwe. And it seems they (Zifa) are acting more as saboteurs than contributing to the positive development of the game, so to me Zifa is sabotaging Zimbabwe football and that has to change forthwith. And I'm sure this change is coming very, very soon." [4]

Trivia

She once played basketball for Zimbabwe.

She is the ambassador for Curves Gym in Borrowdale



