Tadeous Tafirenyika Chifamba is a Zimbabwean diplomat and the current Zimbabwe Ambassador to the United States. He is also an academic who has contributed Articles on regional integration and multilateral trade issues.

Education

Tadeous Chifamba holds a BSc Politics and Administration (Hons) degree as well as an MSc International Relations degree from the University of Zimbabwe.[1]

Career

He served as the Permanent Secretary for Special Projects in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Permanent Secretary for Regional Integration and International Cooperation from March 2009 to September 2013.

Chifamba also served as Deputy Ambassador/Deputy Permanent Representative to the Permanent Mission of Zimbabwe to the United Nations and the World Trade Organisation at Geneva in Switzerland, from 1994 to 2001; and Divisional Head of Multilateral Affairs and for Africa, Asia and the Pacific in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2002 to 2007 and from 2007 to 2009, respectively.

In 1999 and 2001, Tadeous Chifamba served as Coordinator and Spokesperson of the African Group of Trade Negotiators in the World Trade Organisation. In 2011, he was elected Chief Negotiator for Eastern and Southern Africa for the negotiation of the Economic Partnership Agreements (EPA) with the European Union (EU).

He is a member of the African Capacity Building Foundation Technical Advisory Panel. Chifamba also served as the Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the European Union and the Benelux, an economic union comprising three neighbouring monarchies: Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.[1]

In October 2020, Tadeous Chifamba was appointed Zimbabwe's Ambassador to the United States replacing Ammon Mutembwa.[2]