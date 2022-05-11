|description= Tadeous Tafirenyika Chifamba is a Zimbabwean diplomat and the current Zimbabwe Ambassador to the United States. He is also an academic who has contributed Articles on regional integration and multilateral trade issues.

In October 2020, Tadeous Chifamba was appointed Zimbabwe's Ambassador to the United States replacing [[Ammon Mutembwa]].<ref name="H">Zvamaida Murwira, [https://www.herald.co.zw/chifamba-appointed-ambassador-to-us/ Chifamba appointed ambassador to US], ''The Herald'', Published: October 24, 2020, Retrieved: May 11, 2022</ref>

In October 2020, Tadeous Chifamba was appointed Zimbabwe's Ambassador to the United States replacing [[Ammon Mutembwa]].<ref name="H">Zvamaida Murwira, [https://www.herald.co.zw/chifamba-appointed-ambassador-to-us/ Chifamba appointed ambassador to US], ''The Herald'', Published: October 24, 2020, Retrieved: May 11, 2022</ref>

He also served on the Board of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority from 2006 to 2012 .<ref name=" PDF "/>

He is a member of the African Capacity Building Foundation Technical Advisory Panel. Chifamba also served as the Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the European Union and the Benelux, an economic union comprising three neighbouring monarchies: Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg .<ref name=" CTA "/>

He is a member of the African Capacity Building Foundation Technical Advisory Panel. Chifamba also served as the Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the European Union and the Benelux, an economic union comprising three neighbouring monarchies: Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.<ref name="CTA"/> He replaced [[Mary Muchada]] on 5 October 2014 .

In 1999 and 2001, Tadeous Chifamba served as Coordinator and Spokesperson of the African Group of Trade Negotiators in the World Trade Organisation. In 2011, he was elected Chief Negotiator for Eastern and Southern Africa for the negotiation of the Economic Partnership Agreements (EPA) with the European Union (EU) .

In 1999 and 2001, Tadeous Chifamba served as Coordinator and Spokesperson of the African Group of Trade Negotiators in the World Trade Organisation at Geneva in Switzerland. In 2011, he was elected Chief Negotiator for Eastern and Southern Africa for the negotiation of the Economic Partnership Agreements (EPA) with the European Union (EU) .

Chifamba also served as Deputy Ambassador/Deputy Permanent Representative to the Permanent Mission of Zimbabwe to the United Nations and the World Trade Organisation at Geneva in Switzerland, from 1994 to 2001; and Divisional Head of Multilateral Affairs for Africa, Asia and the Pacific in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2002 to 2007 and from 2007 to 2009, respectively .

Chifamba also served as Deputy Ambassador/Deputy Permanent Representative to the Permanent Mission of Zimbabwe to the United Nations and the World Trade Organisation at Geneva in Switzerland, from 1994 to 2001; and Divisional Head of Multilateral Affairs and for Africa, Asia and the Pacific in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2002 to 2007 and from 2007 to 2009, respectively.

He served as the Permanent Secretary for Special Projects in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Permanent Secretary for Regional Integration and International Cooperation from March 2009 to September 2013.

He served as the Permanent Secretary for Special Projects in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Permanent Secretary for Regional Integration and International Cooperation from March 2009 to September 2013.

Tadeous Chifamba is married to Paidamoyo and they have three children.<ref name="PDF"/>

Chifamba was born in Harare on 23 February 1961. He is fluent in English and as of September 2014 is learning French. His hobbies include golf, tennis, reading as well as arts and theatre. <ref name="PDF">[https://www.parlament.gv.at/PAKT/EU/XXV/EU/03/66/EU_36658/imfname_10490643.pdf GEN], ''parlament.gv.at'', Published: 5 September 2014, Retrieved: May 11, 2022</ref>

'''Tadeous Tafirenyika Chifamba''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] diplomat and the current Zimbabwe Ambassador to the United States. He is also an academic who has contributed Articles on regional integration and multilateral trade issues.

'''Tadeous Tafirenyika Chifamba''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] diplomat and the current Zimbabwe Ambassador to the United States. He is also an academic who has contributed Articles on regional integration and multilateral trade issues.

| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age| YYYY | MM | DD }} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age | YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[ WP:DOB ]] . For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_name = Tadeous Tafirenyika Chifamba<!-- only use if different from name above -->

| birth_name = Tadeous Tafirenyika Chifamba<!-- only use if different from name above -->

Tadeous Tafirenyika Chifamba is a Zimbabwean diplomat and the current Zimbabwe Ambassador to the United States. He is also an academic who has contributed Articles on regional integration and multilateral trade issues.

Background

Chifamba was born in Harare on 23 February 1961. He is fluent in English and as of September 2014 is learning French. His hobbies include golf, tennis, reading as well as arts and theatre. [1]

Wife & Children

Tadeous Chifamba is married to Paidamoyo and they have three children.[1]

Education

Tadeous Chifamba holds a BSc Politics and Administration (Hons) degree as well as an MSc International Relations degree from the University of Zimbabwe.[2]

Career

He served as the Permanent Secretary for Special Projects in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Permanent Secretary for Regional Integration and International Cooperation from March 2009 to September 2013.

Chifamba also served as Deputy Ambassador/Deputy Permanent Representative to the Permanent Mission of Zimbabwe to the United Nations and the World Trade Organisation at Geneva in Switzerland, from 1994 to 2001; and Divisional Head of Multilateral Affairs for Africa, Asia and the Pacific in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2002 to 2007 and from 2007 to 2009, respectively.

In 1999 and 2001, Tadeous Chifamba served as Coordinator and Spokesperson of the African Group of Trade Negotiators in the World Trade Organisation at Geneva in Switzerland. In 2011, he was elected Chief Negotiator for Eastern and Southern Africa for the negotiation of the Economic Partnership Agreements (EPA) with the European Union (EU).

He is a member of the African Capacity Building Foundation Technical Advisory Panel. Chifamba also served as the Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the European Union and the Benelux, an economic union comprising three neighbouring monarchies: Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.[2] He replaced Mary Muchada on 5 October 2014.

He also served on the Board of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority from 2006 to 2012.[1]

In October 2020, Tadeous Chifamba was appointed Zimbabwe's Ambassador to the United States replacing Ammon Mutembwa.[3]