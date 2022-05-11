Difference between revisions of "Tadeous Chifamba"
Latest revision as of 09:13, 11 May 2022
|Tadeous Chifamba
|Born
|Tadeous Tafirenyika Chifamba
February 23, 1961
Harare
|Known for
|Being a diplomat
|Title
|Ambassador of Zimbabwe to USA
|Term
|October 2020-Present
|Predecessor
|Ammon Mutembwa
|Spouse(s)
|Paidamoyo
|Children
|3
Tadeous Tafirenyika Chifamba is a Zimbabwean diplomat and the current Zimbabwe Ambassador to the United States. He is also an academic who has contributed Articles on regional integration and multilateral trade issues.
Background
Chifamba was born in Harare on 23 February 1961. He is fluent in English and as of September 2014 is learning French. His hobbies include golf, tennis, reading as well as arts and theatre. [1]
Wife & Children
Tadeous Chifamba is married to Paidamoyo and they have three children.[1]
Education
Tadeous Chifamba holds a BSc Politics and Administration (Hons) degree as well as an MSc International Relations degree from the University of Zimbabwe.[2]
Career
He served as the Permanent Secretary for Special Projects in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Permanent Secretary for Regional Integration and International Cooperation from March 2009 to September 2013.
Chifamba also served as Deputy Ambassador/Deputy Permanent Representative to the Permanent Mission of Zimbabwe to the United Nations and the World Trade Organisation at Geneva in Switzerland, from 1994 to 2001; and Divisional Head of Multilateral Affairs for Africa, Asia and the Pacific in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2002 to 2007 and from 2007 to 2009, respectively.
In 1999 and 2001, Tadeous Chifamba served as Coordinator and Spokesperson of the African Group of Trade Negotiators in the World Trade Organisation at Geneva in Switzerland. In 2011, he was elected Chief Negotiator for Eastern and Southern Africa for the negotiation of the Economic Partnership Agreements (EPA) with the European Union (EU).
He is a member of the African Capacity Building Foundation Technical Advisory Panel. Chifamba also served as the Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the European Union and the Benelux, an economic union comprising three neighbouring monarchies: Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.[2] He replaced Mary Muchada on 5 October 2014.
He also served on the Board of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority from 2006 to 2012.[1]
In October 2020, Tadeous Chifamba was appointed Zimbabwe's Ambassador to the United States replacing Ammon Mutembwa.[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 GEN, parlament.gv.at, Published: 5 September 2014, Retrieved: May 11, 2022
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 H.E. Mr Tadeous Tafirenyika Chifamba, cta.int, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 12, 2022
- ↑ Zvamaida Murwira, Chifamba appointed ambassador to US, The Herald, Published: October 24, 2020, Retrieved: May 11, 2022