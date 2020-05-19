Difference between revisions of "Tadious Ngadziore"

In July 2018, Tadious Ngadziore was elected to Ward 19 Chipinge RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1996 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 19 Chipinge RDC with 1996 votes, beating George Ruzariro of Zanu-PF with 1072 votes and Richard Musiyadzaanikwa of PRC with 198 votes. [1]

