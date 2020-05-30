Difference between revisions of "Tafa A Matsungo"

In July 2018, Tafa A Matsungo was elected to Ward 13 Mutasa RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 880 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 13 Mutasa RDC with 880 votes, beating Sally Shamiso Kadzere of Zanu PF with 381 votes. [1]

