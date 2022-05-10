Tafadzwa Chikoto is a Zimbabwean-born first elected black mayor for Corby Town Council in the United Kingdom representing the Labour Party. He was formally given the role at a meeting at the Corby Cube, where Cllr Leanne Buckingham became the new deputy mayor.[1]

Background

Councillor Chikoto was born in Zimbabwe in 1977 and has lived in Corby for nearly 17 years. According to the Corby Town Council website he "comes from a Christian background" and has "a passion for empowering youth from underprivileged backgrounds".[2]

Career

Cllr Chikoto, known to many as Taffy, served as deputy mayor last year, becoming Corby's first ever black deputy mayor in the process. He has lived in Corby for 17 years and became interested in politics because he wanted to help young people. He said he was passionate about empowering young children from underprivileged backgrounds.

His chosen charity is Lakelands Hospice, which provides palliative and end of life care, free of charge, for people in Corby and the surrounding villages. He has worked within the local community health and social care sector and has exposure and insight into the socio-economic needs of the Corby community that require ongoing improvement and development for the benefit of all.

