In July 2018, Tafadzwa David Chirinda was elected to Ward 29 Buhera RDC, for Zanu PF with 1950 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 29 Buhera RDC with 1950 votes, beating Lameck Tangi Mupungi, independent with 718 votes, Kias Muroyiwa of MDC Alliance with 716 votes and Rueben Murere of PRC with 43 votes. [1]
